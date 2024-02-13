A sensational video has come to the fore from trouble-torn Manipur as a group of children can be seen trapped amid a shootout that took place in Imphal East district today.

The video shows a group of young boys hiding behind a bunch of trees even as firing of gunshots can be heard in the nearby area. As per sources, the boys were playing football at Pakhao village which lies near the foothills when the firing suddenly happened. It was when the firing began that they quickly rushed behind the trees and hid there. From the video, it appears that none of the boys were injured in any way.

As per reports, the gunshots had been fired by armed miscreants who allegedly belong to the Kuki community.

Noteworthy is that the shootout took place at Pukhao Shantipur bordering Kangpokpi district. A 25-year-old village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in the shootout.

Noteworthy is that intermittent gunfights had been reported from Pukhao and surrounding hill areas since Sunday night.

Armed miscreants from both sides have been targeting each other which has led to several deaths since January this year.

More than 180 people were killed in Manipur since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3 last year after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.