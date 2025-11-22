Manipur: Seven arrested in Imphal West for running illegal liquor factory
Manipur Police arrested seven individuals from Phayeng Bazar in Imphal West district for allegedly running a clandestine liquor manufacturing unit. The arrests were made during a coordinated operation on Thursday, November 20.
Manipur Police arrested seven individuals from Phayeng Bazar in Imphal West district for allegedly running a clandestine liquor manufacturing unit. The arrests were made during a coordinated operation on Thursday, November 20.
The accused have been identified as:
i. Chingakham Bihari of Kadamtala, Dibong, Jiribam district
ii. Madhav Lahon of Borbali Gaon, Dibrugarh, Assam
iii. Chandan Lahon of Barbeel, Dibrugarh, Assam
iv. Bimal Neog of Gelua, Dhemaji, Assam
v. Buddheswar Neog of Dibrugarh, Assam
vi. Hemanta Neog of Dhemaji, Assam
vii. Tilak Neog of Geluba, Dhemaji, Assam
Police said the group was operating a large-scale illegal bottling and packaging setup. During the raid, officers seized multiple 200-litre steel drums filled with alcohol-like liquid, bottling machines, pressure gauges, and plastic drums containing alcohol-scented liquid.
Authorities also recovered empty barrels, unlabelled bottles, label stickers printed with “McDowell”, and bundles of carton boxes branded “Iconiq” and “McDowell”, indicating a sophisticated counterfeit liquor operation. Additionally, a large packet of bottle covers printed with the McDowell branding and a red mini-truck used for transporting the materials were confiscated.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today