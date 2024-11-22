Manipur Police arrested seven additional suspects connected to last week's property destruction targeting elected officials, bringing the total arrests to 32 since November 16.

The latest wave of arrests occurred on November 20 and 21, with suspects ranging in age from 26 to 41 years old. Among those detained were Wahengbam Jyotikumar Singh, Khundrakpam Bikram Singh, Monish Nepram, Aribam Mirachandra Sharma, Elangbam Harison Singh, Lourembam Norojit Singh, Nonni Singh and Laimayum Kedarnath Sharma.

Security forces have intensified operations across vulnerable areas in both hill and valley districts. Police established 105 checkpoints and are providing security convoys along National Highways 37 and 2 to protect essential supply vehicles.

The arrests come amid rising tensions following the discovery of six bodies in Jiribam. In response, local MLAs passed a resolution demanding central government action, including reconsideration of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) and swift operations against militant groups.

The resolution also called for National Investigation Agency involvement in three critical cases, including the killing of six civilians and attacks on two women.

As a precautionary measure, internet services remain suspended in seven districts while investigations continue.

Separately, political tensions escalated as Chief Minister N Biren Singh responded to criticism from Congress leader P Chidambaram regarding the state's handling of the crisis, accusing the former minister of being the "root cause" of the ongoing violence.