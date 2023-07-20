The Chief Justice of India, Dr D Y Chandrachud on July 20 sought the presence of the Attorney General of India, Venkatramani, and the Solicitor General of India, Tushar Mehta, to address the deeply disturbing incident in Manipur. The court expressed its profound concern over the videos that emerged depicting the parading of two women, using them as an instrument of communal strife, leading to gender violence, branding it as the grossest human rights violation.

During the court session on July 20, the Chief Justice conveyed, "We are very deeply disturbed by the videos which have emerged yesterday (19/03/23) about the two women who were paraded in Manipur. It is time that the Government really steps in and takes action."

The Supreme Court directed both the Union Government and the State Government of Manipur to provide immediate updates on the actions taken in response to the distressing incident. The case will be reviewed again on July 21.

The Supreme Court on July 20 has stepped in to address the distressing incident of sexual violence against women in Manipur, as a shocking video of two women being paraded by a mob surfaced, triggering nationwide outrage. Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, made a statement, urging the government to take immediate action, warning that the Court would intervene if prompt measures were not taken.

In response to the viral video from Manipur, Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi expressed deep sadness over the incident, stating, "There is nothing to comment. It is very sad...Of course, it is very unfortunate."

In a powerful and strongly worded statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the chief ministers of all states to prioritize the safety and security of women and children. Expressing profound pain over the heinous attack, PM Modi asserted, "The guilty won't be spared."