The Supreme Court on July 20 has stepped in to address the distressing incident of sexual violence against women in Manipur, as a shocking video of two women being paraded by a mob surfaced, triggering nationwide outrage. Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, made a statement, urging the government to take immediate action, warning that the Court would intervene if prompt measures were not taken.

In response to the viral video from Manipur, Former Chief Justice of India and Rajya Sabha MP Ranjan Gogoi expressed deep sadness over the incident, stating, "There is nothing to comment. It is very sad...Of course, it is very unfortunate."

In a powerful and strongly worded statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the chief ministers of all states to prioritize the safety and security of women and children. Expressing profound pain over the heinous attack, PM Modi asserted, "The guilty won't be spared."

"This is a dark and abominable act that has no place in our society. The perpetrators behind this gruesome act will not be spared," PM Modi stated firmly during the Monsoon session.

The Prime Minister further emphasized that justice would be served without any compromises, as the law would take its course with full force. "No guilty will be spared. The incident that happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," PM Modi proclaimed, assuring the nation of the government's commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh expressed deep anguish and condemnation over the disturbing incident. As a shocking video circulated on social media, Chief Minister Singh took to Twitter, extending his heartfelt sympathies to the victims and pledging stringent action against the perpetrators.