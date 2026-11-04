The Supreme Court on November 3 directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure that the third victim in the 2023 Manipur sexual violence case appears before the special trial court in Guwahati to record her testimony on the dates fixed for the hearing.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana noted that there were three victims, apart from the complainant, in the case. While one victim had already been cross-examined, the testimony of the second was being recorded.

The bench directed the CBI to ensure that the third victim also deposes before the trial court on November 13, 16 and 19. The matter has been listed for further hearing after November 19.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the CBI, informed the bench that the trial was progressing in accordance with the court's directions.

However, senior advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for accused Yumlembam Jiban Singh, submitted that the trial had been delayed for one reason or another despite the Supreme Court's directions. Singh is seeking bail.

The case relates to an incident on May 4, 2023, during the ethnic violence in Manipur, when a mob allegedly stripped and paraded three Kuki-Zo women naked in Thoubal district. Two of the women were allegedly gang-raped. The father and brother of one of the victims were also allegedly killed during the incident.

The Supreme Court is hearing separate pleas filed by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to two accused and challenging the denial of bail to another accused.

On October 5, the apex court had directed the CBI and the trial court to ensure the appearance and examination of two key victim-witnesses on October 7, 9 and 28. It had also asked all parties to cooperate in the proceedings.

The CBI had earlier expressed concern that the release of the accused on bail could affect the willingness of witnesses to depose. The agency had told the court that the victims were sexually assaulted, paraded and video-recorded, and that the trial had already commenced.

The bench had indicated that it would be appropriate to consider the bail pleas after the two victim-witnesses had been examined.

The proceedings are part of the Supreme Court's continuing monitoring of cases arising from the 2023 Manipur violence. On September 17, the bench had expressed concern over deaths in relief camps housing internally displaced people and directed the Manipur chief secretary to inform it about steps taken to investigate the deaths, initiate criminal proceedings and ensure the safety of camp residents.

The apex court had also asked the Manipur and Assam governments and other stakeholders to consider setting up two special trial courts to exclusively hear CBI and National Investigation Agency cases arising from the ethnic violence.

The ethnic violence in Manipur broke out on May 3, 2023, following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts against the demand for Scheduled Tribe status by the majority Meitei community. Hundreds of people have been killed, several hundred injured and thousands displaced since the violence began.

