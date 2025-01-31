Manipur athlete Sarungbam Athouba Meitei scripted history at the 38th National Games currently underway in Uttarakhand, clinching two gold medals.

Athouba won his second gold on January 30 in the Men’s Individual Duathlon. Earlier this week, he had secured a gold in the Men’s Individual Triathlon.

On the medal tally board, Manipur stands in second position with 11 medals, including 6 gold and 5 silver. Karnataka is on top.

Meanwhile, the tally of 11 medals also highlights Manipur's success, thanks to the Wushu champions who have won both gold and silver medals. Four have attained gold in the sport, while silver has been awarded to five.

On January 26, Sarungbam Athouba Meitei won the men’s individual triathlon title at the 38th National Games.

Another Manipuri player, Telheiba Soram had clinched the silver in the men's event, marking a 1-2 finish for the tiny northeastern state.