The Manipur police arrested a juvenile - a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) - in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl from Chandel district.

The victim, currently residing in Churachandpur was admitted to the District Hospital in the district, after she was sexually assaulted, the police said.

Upon receiving the information on April 4, teams from Manipur Police, including officials from the Women Police Station, Churachandpur, swiftly reached the hospital to initiate an enquiry.

Based on the investigation, the personnel identified the perpetrator was identified, and search operations were carried out at various suspected locations in the town.

Later in the evening, the police apprehended a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) from Zion Veng in Tuibong Sub-Division, Churachandpur district.

Further investigation is ongoing and more details are awaited.