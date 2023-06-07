The Privilege and Ethics Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly have issued a showcase notice to 10 Kuki-Chin MLAs over separate administration demand.

Further, the MLAs have been given a deadline of June 16 to respond to the notice.

Pertaining to the demand for bifurcating administration, a meeting of the Privilege and Ethics Committee was convened in its room at the Assembly with its Chairman Keishamthong Constituency MLA Nishikant Singh Sapam in the chair.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting at Sega Road Thouda Bhabok Leikai, Nishikant said that the meeting deliberated on the complaint filed by O Joy, a resident of Kakwa, against the 10 Chin-Kuki MLAs to the Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker and another complaint lodged by a resident of Saikul against Kimneo Haokip Hangshing (Saikul AC MLA).

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Saying that the Committee has sent a show cause notice to the 10 MLAs to explain why they raised the demand which can disintegrate Manipur on or before June 16, Nishikant continued that the Committee will take up a proceeding after the expiry of the deadline and submit its report to the Speaker.

The notice will also also be forwarded to the respective e-mails of the 10 MLAs, he added.

It may be mentioned that O Joy lodged a complaint to the Speaker against the demand of the 10 Chin-Kuki MLAs on May 18. He also submitted a similar complaint to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker, Opposition leader of Lok Sabha, Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Opposition leader of the State on May 24.

O Joy, in his complaint, claimed that the conduct of the 10 Chin-Kuki MLAs is unethical and a breach of oath.

Meanwhile, 10 Naga MLAs from Manipur are camping in New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

As per reports, the MLAs will be accompanied by Outer Manipur Lok Sabha MP Dr Lorho Pfoze of the Naga People’s Front, an ally of the BJP in the state.

The ten Naga MLAs include five from the Naga People’s Front including transport minister in Biren Singh’s government Khashim Vashum, Leishiyo Keishing, Awangbow Newmai, Ram Muivah and Losii Dikho.

A delegation of Kuki Inpi, KSU and ITLF is also in Delhi to meet Shah later today.