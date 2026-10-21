A 48-hour statewide shutdown called by the Native People's Committee Manipur (NPCM) brought normal life to a standstill across Manipur on October 20, with shops, educational institutions and business establishments remaining closed as the committee demanded decisive security action over the killing of three Meitei people in the Khongbal Tangkhul area.

The shutdown began at midnight on October 19 and covers both the hill and valley districts. The NPCM has also called for continued protests until the government takes credible steps to address its demands and hold armed groups responsible for the attack accountable.

Major roads across the state wore a deserted look, with only vehicles linked to essential services and government duties seen moving in several areas. Protesters placed wooden logs across roads, while women staged sit-in demonstrations, blocking traffic at various locations.

Markets, shops, banks, private offices and commercial establishments remained shut. Schools, colleges and universities also suspended activities, while public transport services were largely halted. Attendance at government offices was low, and entertainment venues and other commercial activities remained closed.

The shutdown also disrupted inter-state road transport, affecting connectivity between Manipur and other parts of the country. Flight operations, however, continued normally.

Healthcare, fire services, water supply, media activities and religious functions were exempted from the shutdown, along with medical emergencies and other essential services.

The impact was reported to be more pronounced in the valley districts than in the hill areas, although the shutdown extended across the state.

The NPCM called the shutdown to press the government for firm action against armed groups allegedly responsible for the attack in Khongbal Tangkhul, which left three Meitei people dead and several others injured. The committee has maintained that protests will continue until the government demonstrates credible action towards meeting its demands.