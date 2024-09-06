The Directorate of Education (Schools), Manipur, has ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state on September 7, 2024, due to the ongoing unrest and concerns for the safety of students and staff. This applies to all government, government-aided, private, and central schools.

In an official statement, the Directorate emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure the well-being of students and teachers. All Zonal Education Officers have been instructed to disseminate this information within their respective jurisdictions and implement the necessary measures.

This order was issued with the approval of the state government and will remain in effect until further notice.

The decision comes in the wake of a sophisticated long-range bomb attack that rocked the locality of Moirang in Bishnupur district, claiming the life of one individual and injuring five others. The attack has heightened tensions across the state, prompting immediate safety measures, including the suspension of classes.

According to police reports, the deceased has been identified as RK Rabei (70) of Moirang Pheewangbam Leikai. He was preparing for an Asti ceremony at the residence of former Chief Minister M. Koireng, specifically at the late leader’s house on Sendra Road, when splinters from the bomb fatally struck him. Rabei died on the spot.

The injured include:

- Salam Nanao (40), Sendra Road

- Galena Mairembam (13), Sendra Road

- Rajeev @ Bobo (58), Sendra Road

- Kongjengbam Jogindro (52), Moirang Okshongbung

- Ngangom Ibobi (65), Moirang Okshongbung