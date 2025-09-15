Manipur shuts down all schools, colleges as floods and landslides hit state

All educational institutions across Manipur will remain closed on September 16, as heavy rainfall continues to trigger flooding and landslides in multiple districts of the northeastern state.

The state government issued two separate orders on September 15, with the Directorate of Education ordering closure of all schools while the Directorate of University and Higher Education shutting down colleges in valley districts.

Ng. Bhogendra Meitei, Director of Education, announced that all schools across the state - including government, central government, private, aided and unaided institutions - will remain closed on Tuesday due to prevailing weather conditions that have caused floods and landslides across various districts.

Meanwhile, L. Radhakanta, Director of University and Higher Education, specifically ordered closure of colleges in five valley districts - Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal - citing incessant rain over the past few days and subsequent flooding in different parts of these areas.

The comprehensive shutdown affects thousands of students from primary level to higher education across the state. The decision underlines the severity of the weather situation, with authorities taking a precautionary approach to ensure safety of students and staff.

Educational authorities are monitoring the situation closely and are expected to announce resumption of classes once weather conditions improve and safety can be ensured for the academic community.