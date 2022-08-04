While most people would avoid crossing a flooded river, 34-year-old Jukenkhaibou was put on a temporarily made bamboo raft by the villagers and transported across a flooded Barak river.

The video of the sick man being taken on the bamboo raft, navigating a seemingly flooded and muddy Barak river to the nearest health centre has gone viral now. The father of four children, Jukenkhaibou whose health deteriorated after falling sick few days ago, would have never imagined that the journey to the hospital would be so treacherous.

Hailing from Tamenglong District Manipur, the villagers tried their best to treat Jukenkhaibou, but his health did not improve. With no option left, and the nearest public health centre situated right across a shabby, broken road that has been left damaged due to the recent floods and landslides, the villagers decide to take the sick patient across the flooded Barak river to the Peren district hospital in Nagaland instead of Tamei Hospital in Manipur.

For long the villagers have been raising the issue of repairing the badly damaged road to the local administration, but no heed has been paid to the grievances raised by the people.

The villagers carried the sick man on a bamboo stretcher and crossed the muddy flooding water of Barak River (the so-called Nagaland-Manipur border river) on a temporarily made bamboo raft.

With much effort and help of the local men of Kedung village and Mpai village from Nagaland, the sick patient managed to reach the Peren PC Hospital in Nagaland by this evening itself.

The patient is now undergoing treatment at the hospital.