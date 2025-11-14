Manipur signs MoUs with BSNL and AAI to strengthen forest protection and communication

The Forest Department of Manipur signed two key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on November 14, aiming to modernise the State’s forest administration and bolster forest and wildlife protection.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Anurag Bajpai, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force, at the Forest Headquarters in Sanjenthong, Imphal. Senior officials from both BSNL and AAI, along with top Forest Department officers, attended the ceremony.

The MoU with BSNL, titled “Networking & Communication Infrastructure for Forest Revenue Stations of Manipur,” will enable the deployment of advanced networking solutions across Divisional Headquarters, Range Offices, and Beat Offices. Key initiatives include installation of Optical Fibre Cable networks, GPS-enabled devices for frontline staff, IP-based CCTV, ANPR and trap cameras at strategic forest check posts, drone units for aerial surveillance, and the establishment of a Central Command & Control Centre (4Cs) at the Forest Headquarters. The project, aimed at improving real-time monitoring, coordination, and reporting, is planned for phased implementation over the next three years.

The agreement with AAI will establish a dedicated office at Imphal International Airport to facilitate coordination for environmental governance, wildlife protection, and regulatory enforcement. This initiative is expected to curb illegal trafficking of forest and wildlife products at the State’s busiest gateway, linking Manipur to other Indian states and South-East Asia.

Speaking at the ceremony, PCCF Anurag Bajpai highlighted that the partnership with BSNL would enhance efficiency, transparency, and responsiveness in field operations, while reliable connectivity is crucial for forest protection, monitoring of forest produce movement, and revenue enhancement. The collaboration is being hailed as a first-of-its-kind initiative in Manipur.

BSNL officials reaffirmed their commitment to providing a secure and robust communication infrastructure, supporting the digital transformation of the State’s forest administration. AAI representatives emphasised the importance of sustainable practices in aviation and pledged full support to reinforce environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.

These collaborations mark a significant step in strengthening Manipur’s forest governance and demonstrate the State government’s commitment to leveraging technology and partnerships for sustainable development.