In an effort to address the prolonged ethnic violence in Manipur, a delegation of Opposition MPs from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on July 30. The 21-MP delegation arrived in Manipur on July 29 for a two-day visit to assess the ground situation and interact with victims of the month-long violence that has gripped the state since May 3.

The delegation criticized the Prime Minister's silence on the issue, interpreting it as a display of brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur. They urged the government to take immediate and decisive action to restore peace and harmony in the region.

The delegation submitted a memorandum to Governor Uikey, highlighting their deep concern over the escalating violence and the failure of both the Central and state governments to protect the lives and properties of the people. The memorandum documented the shocking figures of more than 140 deaths, over 500 injuries, and the burning of more than 5000 houses, resulting in the internal displacement of more than 60,000 people.

During their visit, the MPs visited relief camps at Churachandpur, Moirang, and Imphal, where they interacted with the victims and heard their stories of anxieties, uncertainties, pains, and sorrows caused by the ongoing clashes between different communities. The delegation expressed their anger and concern over the prevailing sense of alienation among all communities and stressed the urgent need for resolution and peace.

The memorandum also highlighted the state machinery's failure to control the situation over the last three months, leading to dire conditions in the relief camps. The MPs emphasized the importance of providing special care to the children in these camps and the need to address the uncertain future faced by students from different streams.

The prolonged internet ban in the region was also flagged as a concern, with the MPs stating that it has contributed to the spread of unsubstantiated rumors, further exacerbating mistrust among the affected communities.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took to Twitter to express his concern, stating that the Prime Minister's indifference to the plight of the people of Manipur is evident, while the Opposition delegation engages in meaningful discussions with the Governor to find a resolution.