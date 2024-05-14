Sit-in protests were held across Bishnupur district, Manipur on May 14 to demand that the the 5/9 Gorkha Regiment presently deploying at Leimaram Waroiching under the district not be replaced by Assam Rifles.

The agitation was staged in many places such as Leimaram, Waroiching, Irengbam, Keinou, Ngaikhong Khunou expressing strong objection against the decision of the government to remove the 5/9 Gorkha Regiment and replace with Assam Rifles.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the sit-in protest held at Irengbam, Makha Maning Leikai, one of the protestors alleged that everyone knows the biased nature showcased by the Assam Rifles during the crisis. “Amidst such a situation, the government deciding to replace 5/9 Gorkha Regiment presently deploying at Leimaram Waroiching by Assam Rifles is very unfortunate,” she added.

“There is a video, and photos that how Assam Rifles supported armed miscreants. This force remains as mere spectators when armed miscreants vandalize houses, and loot property. We will feel unsafe if such bias secures personnel deployed to guard the peripheral areas. Until and unless normalcy returns don’t take away 5/9 Gorkha Regiment and replace it with Assam Rifles,” she said.

She also said that the 5/9 Gorkha Regiment presently stationed at Leimaram Waroiching used to carry out daily patrolling from Leimaram Waroiching to Ngaikhong Khunou which made them feel safe all the time.

Another individual, Meira Paibi who took part in the sit-in protest at Keinou also put up the same demand. She warned that if the government forcefully replaces the 5/9 Gorkha Regiment with Assam Rifles from Leimaram Waroiching, various forms of agitation will be launched. “The government should take responsibility for any consequences,” she said.