Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia addressed the ongoing situation in Manipur, emphasising that the issues the state faces are not recent developments but have been long-standing, spanning 25 to 40 years.

Scindia, on December 17, rejected the notion that the current crisis is a result of recent actions, stressing that both the central and state governments are working to find a lasting solution.

“The central government is seized of the matter," Scindia said, highlighting the government’s commitment to peace and stability in the region.

"Manipur is not a situation that has occurred in the last year the last five years or the last ten years. Manipur is a situation that has been there for the last 25 to 40 years," he said, adding, "So it's not something that has been created by this government. We are talking to all factions and we are trying to bring about an amicable solution. The central government along with the state government is committed to finding a solution".

Turning his attention to the broader Northeast, Scindia pointed to the significant strides the region has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, particularly in infrastructure and economic growth.

Scindia noted that the number of conflict-related incidents in the past decade has dropped by almost 80%, signalling a major reduction in violence. He further added that the region has seen an increase in the number of insurgents joining the mainstream, evidence to the success of peace initiatives.