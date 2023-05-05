The situation remains tense but under control in Imphal as heavy deployment of paramilitary forces helped quell protests that had turned violent in the state. Mobs were seen in some areas of Imphal, but they were quickly dispersed by tear gas hurled by the police.

Protesters had set fire to hundreds of buildings, including schools and churches, and even burnt down big retail outlets like Bazaar India. The situation had become so severe that as many as 15,000 to 20,000 victims were successfully evacuated to safe locations. The paramilitary forces, comprising 14 companies of RAF, CRPF, and BSF, were deployed to bring the situation under control.

Senior police officers have identified 23 vulnerable police stations and are taking charge of the situation besides deploying central forces. The paramilitary forces are well-trained to fight enemies and will assist the Manipur police in maintaining law and order.

The public has been appealed to surrender the weapons snatched from police posts by mobs at the earliest. Those who fail to surrender the weapons will face severe consequences under the law. The case may even be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) if the weapons are not surrendered.

Meanwhile, MLA Vungzagin Valte was injured in the mob action and hospitalized, but he is now out of danger. It was also clarified that the rumour of mob rape in Churachandpur was untrue.