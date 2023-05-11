Fresh violence was reported early morning today, May 11 in Molngat village, near Kamvai bordering Churachandpur in Manipur, amid efforts to stabilize law and order situation in the state.

As per official sources, fresh incidents of shooting were reported in Molngot village near Kamvai where clashes allegedly broke out between the Kuki and Meitei community at 8 am on May 11.

Sources confirmed that few houses have been torched while arson continues in the area.

Security forces deployed in the state have reached the spot to stabilize the situation. Further the amount of damages, injuries or casualties registered in the fresh violence remains unclear at the time of filing this news report.

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