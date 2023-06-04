The security situation in Manipur has been relatively under control, according to the latest update provided by the Security Advisor, Kuldiep Singh.The ongoing efforts to restore peace and security in the state have yielded further results, with 23 more arms recovered in the past 24 hours. This brings the total tally to 202 arms, along with 252 units of ammunition and 92 assorted bombs, all recovered since the visit of the Home Minister. Overall, a remarkable 789 arms and 10,648 units of ammunition have been successfully seized thus far.

Despite these positive developments, reports of blockades continue to emerge along the Imphal-Dimapaur National Highway-2, causing disruptions to the flow of essential supplies. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Hon'ble Home Minister has appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades promptly.

In a tweet, Home Minister expressed his sincere appeal, emphasizing the critical need for uninterrupted access to vital resources such as food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other essential items. He further urged Civil Society Organisations to play an active role in fostering consensus and restoring normalcy in the state. The government remains hopeful that the people of Manipur will heed this appeal and remove the blockades on the Imphal-Dimapaur National Highway-2 at the earliest.

To ease the hardships faced by the residents, curfew relaxation measures have been implemented. The valley region will experience a 12-hour relaxation period, while neighboring hill districts will have varying durations of 10 hours and 7 hours.