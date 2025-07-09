Manipur: Six Arambai Tengol members arrested for assault on police

Manipur Police on June 8 arrested six members of the Arambai Tengol group for their alleged involvement in the physical assault of police officers and personnel during a bandh in Bishnupur district on June 9, 2025.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Laishram Sanahal Singh alias Sana (26), Laishram Rishikanta Singh (20), and Laishram Premchand alias Kandrang (18), all from Govindagram Awang Leikai in Imphal West district.

Others arrested include Kangabam Nongdamba Singh (23) of Terakhongsangbi Ward No. 2 in Bishnupur district, Sarangthem Rabichandra alias Rabi (28) of Kangmong Maisnam Leikai in Imphal West, and Yumnam Jaswant Singh (22) of Lourembam Maning Leikai in Bishnupur.



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The arrests come in connection with the June 9 incident in which a group of individuals allegedly assaulted police personnel during a bandh, disrupting law and order in the area.

Authorities confirmed that further investigations are underway and more arrests may follow.