Manipur Police have arrested six people for looting arms from the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) camp at Chingarel in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Four Insas rifles, one AK Ghatak, two magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9mm ammunition looted from the IRB camp have also been recovered, police said.

Taking to X, police said, "In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested 06 (six) persons on 14.02.2024 and they have been remanded into police custody by judicial magistrate. Further, 04 (four) Insas Rifles, 01 (one) AK Ghatak 2, magazines of SLR and 16 small boxes of 9 mm ammunition which are suspected to have been looted from 5th IRB have also been recovered by Manipur Police.."

In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested 06 (six) persons on 14.02.2024 and they have been remanded into police custody by judicial magistrate.

Further, 04… — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 14, 2024

Police, however, did not mention where the arms were recovered or from where the persons were arrested.

An unruly mob broke into the camp of the 5th IRB at Chingarel and fled with arms and ammunition. Following the incident, a large number of "village volunteers" also attempted to barge in at Manipur Police Training College at Pangei in Imphal East district, located around 5 km from Chingarel.

A police statement said "On Tuesday, in order to repel violent mobs including armed miscreants trying to storm MPTC, Pangei, security forces resorted to the use of legal force. During the incident, one person succumbed to injuries and three persons sustained injuries."



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