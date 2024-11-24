Manipur Police arrested six individuals and apprehended one juvenile for their alleged involvement in damaging properties belonging to elected officials on November 16, marking significant progress in the ongoing investigation.

Three suspects were taken into custody on November 22 in Kakching district: Mayanglambam Harison Singh (28), Wahengbam Samson Singh (32), and Yengkhom Chandrashekhar Singh (57). The following day, police detained three more individuals in Imphal West: Mutum Rojen Singh (28), Laishram Bijoy Meetei (21), and Jameson Thokchom (20), along with one juvenile.

The total number of arrests related to the November 16 property attacks has now reached 41, according to police officials. These incidents are part of a broader pattern of unrest that has gripped the northeastern state.

This development follows earlier arrests and coincides with heightened security measures across Manipur. Law enforcement has established numerous checkpoints and increased patrols along major transportation routes to maintain order and protect essential supplies.

The property attacks occurred against the backdrop of wider tensions in the region, including recent violent incidents and ongoing political disputes. Local authorities continue their investigation while maintaining enhanced security protocols across affected districts.