Manipur: Six Naga men still missing as families plead for release after Kangpokpi abduction

Families of six Naga men allegedly abducted by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on May 13 have appealed to the government and armed groups for their immediate release, saying the prolonged captivity has deepened their suffering and fear.

The men were reportedly among 18 Naga civilians taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei village following a deadly ambush at Kotlen in Kangpokpi district. According to family members and released captives, the group included women, men and an infant. While all women hostages and a baby have since been freed, six men remain missing.

Speaking to the media after their release, some of the former hostages described the ordeal and urged authorities to step up efforts to secure the safe return of those still in captivity.

One of the released hostages, Dingamliu Abonmai, alleged that the group was intercepted while attempting to enter Leimakhong Konsa Khul near Leilon Vaiphei village. She claimed they were stopped by armed individuals, including both men and women, before being forced into vehicles and taken away.

Abonmai further alleged that around 40 people in civilian clothing initially surrounded them, after which another armed group dressed in camouflage uniforms arrived. She claimed the armed men were members of the KNF.

According to her account, the male captives were separated from the women and transported in different vehicles. She alleged that the hostages were blindfolded, taken into forested areas and subjected to mental torture during captivity.

“They pleaded with folded hands to be released,” she said, adding that the released hostages were avoiding sharing the full extent of their experience in the hope that the remaining men would return safely.

Families of the missing men said uncertainty over their condition has caused growing distress. One family highlighted the condition of a one-month-and-seven-day-old infant whose father remains among the abducted men, saying the child is being forced to grow up without the care and support of the father.

The affected families have urged both the state and central governments to intervene immediately and ensure the safe release of the remaining hostages.