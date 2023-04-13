Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, six people have been detained in Manipur for allegedly tossing rubbish and littering in public places.

As per reports, a team of Imphal Police Station led by N. Ingocha Singh, MPS, OC, Imphal PS picked up people who came to throw garbage, and waste materials in the Nambul River and other areas of Imphal on April 12.

This comes after, chief minister N Biren Singh had warned of taking strict action against those who throw garbage recklessly.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered Manipur's government to pay Rs 200 crore in environmental compensation for faulty solid and liquid waste management.

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A bench led by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel stated that corrective action cannot be delayed indefinitely, nor can open-ended timetables without accountability be a solution.

It said the state's role is to develop a thorough time-bound strategy with tied-up resources to reduce pollution.

The bench, which included Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel, stated that it is past time for the state to recognise its responsibility to the law and citizens and implement more supervision at its own level.

The bench stated that compliance with environmental standards regarding waste management must be a top focus.

The tribunal stated that the first adjustment necessary is establishing a centralised single-window structure for waste management planning, capacity building, and monitoring at the state level.