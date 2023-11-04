Manipur valley-based six major students' bodies of the state today staged a rally in Imphal demanding implementation of the National Register of Citizenship (NRC) in the state.

The rally that began from Imphal College in Tiddim Road marched towards the Raj Bhavan, however, they were averted by a police team from the gate.

The placards with slogans, "Detect and deport illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Nepal and Bangladesh," and "We demand the Centre to implement the NRC in Manipur," were displayed during the rally.



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After the police team averted at Raj Bhavan gate the students shouted slogans in front of the Raj Bhavan gate demanding the implementation of NRC later the students turned back to the starting point where they held a meeting.

The six student bodies - MSE, DESAM, KSA, SUK, and AIM among others - which have been asking the central and state government for the introduction of the NRC in the state stated that implementation of the NRC is the only long-term policy to check the ever-increasing illegal immigrants in the state.