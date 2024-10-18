Six young men from Tamenglong district, Manipur, have been selected for the Indian Army's Agniveer recruitment following intensive pre-recruitment training by the Assam Rifles. The selection marks a significant achievement for the district's residents, with the Assam Rifles celebrating their success on October 17.

The training program, attended by 31 aspiring candidates, resulted in 16 passing the written exams, and six ultimately making it to the Agniveer recruitment. During the felicitation ceremony, the Commandant of Assam Rifles Tamenglong Battalion praised the selected candidates, urging them to serve as role models for future defence aspirants and to continue inspiring the youth of the region.

The successful candidates and their families expressed deep gratitude for the support provided by Assam Rifles, which conducted the pre-recruitment training. The initiative has brought new hope and pride to their families and community.

In another event, two Manipur students mentored by Assam Rifles participated in World Mental Health Week activities at Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat, from October 6 to 8. These events, part of a larger initiative to support children in conflict zones, highlighted the Assam Rifles' role in deradicalization efforts in Manipur.

Assam Rifles reiterated its ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and security in the northeastern region, while also focusing on empowering local communities through educational, health, and outreach programmes.