In a significant development, the Anti-Smuggling Unit of Imphal Customs Division confiscated smuggled gold valued at approximately Rs 46 lakh from Singjamei Supermarket in Manipur.

Following a lead, officials intercepted a Maruti car around 8:00 pm in Imphal. A detailed search revealed three ingeniously hidden pieces of gold weighing a total of 627.5 grams beneath the vehicle's handbrake, stated an official. One suspect has been detained.

To facilitate further arrests and potential seizures, the authorities are currently withholding the individual's identity. Preliminary interrogation indicates the gold was smuggled from Myanmar through Manipur's southern borders, the official added.

The seized gold and the detained individual are being held under the Customs Act of 1962. An extensive investigation is in progress to identify and detain any more members of the smuggling ring.