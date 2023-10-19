Ashang Kashar, a social activist and President of the Indigenous People's Forum of Manipur, highlighted the crucial role of peace in the development of Manipur. Speaking at the inauguration of STNBA High School's annual sports meet, Kashar passionately appealed for the inclusion of a subject dedicated to 'peace building' in school curricula.

As part of the event, an outreach program featuring a free health camp and relief operations was also conducted by the humanitarian organization Taragi Cheisu.

Addressing an audience of students and faculty, Kashar stressed the importance of peace and unity, declaring, "We need peace and prosperity. Let us all stand united for justice. Our state's progress is deeply intertwined with the harmony of its people. It is vital for us to strive collectively to bring about peace and harmony in our state."

Kashar went on to underline the necessity of introducing the concept of peace from an early age. "The Manipur education system needs to evolve to address our unique challenges. A special subject focusing on 'peace building' isn't just a suggestion; it's a necessity. Our youth should be introduced to this concept right from the primary school level."

Expanding on his call for peace education, Kashar raised concerns about the state of intellectual discourse in Manipur. He expressed, "Even though I have encountered numerous scholars and intellectuals, the absence of peace building ideas has rendered their thoughts less constructive. It's disheartening to see many of our youths unaware of the means to uphold peace."

Kashar stated that while Manipur boasts a rich intellectual community, there's a noticeable gap in their advocacy for peace and harmony. He stated, "We have many brilliant minds, but their silence or lack of emphasis on peace and harmony does no favors for our state. As I ponder the trajectory our state is on, it's filled with sleepless nights because unrest overshadows any semblance of peace."

Directly addressing the students, many of whom rely heavily on their parents for support, Kashar championed the virtues of self-reliance and hard work. "Students should seize every opportunity to assist their parents, aiming to be as independent as possible. Embrace every responsibility within your means and confront every situation head-on. This will not only instill in you a strong work ethic but also prepare you for life's challenges," Kashar advised, emphasizing the importance of proactive engagement and resilience in the face of adversity.