Manipur-based social worker Sakir Ahmed, from Wabagai Kendra has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the Waqf Board Amendment Act, 2025. He dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party's concept of “One Nation, One Religion,” inspired by RSS ideology.

The move comes after the Bill was passed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and subsequently received approval from the President of India, Draupadi Murmu.

He stated that the Act violates the Fundamental Right to Religious Freedom under Article 25 and expressed that it unfairly targets Muslims in India and aims to strip them of their rights.

He appealed to the general public to understand that "all Waqf properties are considered to be in the name of Allah and are meant for the benefit of the Muslim community," further adding that the properties, which include mosques, madrasas, graveyards, and orphan homes, are devoted spaces for practicing Islam and hold religious significance. "Hence, as per the Indian Constitution's Right to Religious Freedom, such properties should be protected, not taken away," he added.

Furthermore, he argued that any attempt to seize the properties under a new Act is a direct attack on Muslims and their religious practices, citing that only the Waqf Board’s properties seem to be targeted by the Narendra Modi-led BJP government. This, he claims, is an effort to hand over Muslim religious properties to non-Muslim individuals through a new law. He asserted that this move is aimed at eliminating Muslims and the practice of Islam from India.

Sakir Ahmed mentioned that they plan to challenge it in the Supreme Court under Article 32 of the Constitution, which provides the Right to Constitutional Remedies. A petition will be filed to have the Waqf Board Amendment Act, 2025 declared null and void.

He further appealed to all secular and democratic forces, especially minorities and followers of Islam in Manipur and across India, to stand united in fighting this Act. He warned that the BJP's rule is moving toward a concept of “One Nation, One Religion,” inspired by RSS ideology.