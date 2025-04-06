Korimayum Aslam Khan, president of the Manipur Federal Organisation (MFO) and former head of the Manipur Meitei Pangal Welfare Organisation (MMWO), has been conferred the Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar National Award in Panjim, Goa.

The award recognises Khan’s nearly two decades of work in grassroots development, particularly in advancing education for girls, promoting gender equality among Muslim women in rural areas, and leading community upliftment initiatives.

Speaking at the event, Khan called the recognition a "tremendous encouragement" to continue serving society. “It’s a great honour to receive the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar National Award,” he said.

Khan’s commitment to social service began at a young age, driven by the challenges faced by underprivileged communities in Manipur. Over the past 19 years, he has led several campaigns focused on bridging socio-economic gaps through education and empowerment.

The award ceremony, held in Goa, attracted dignitaries and civil society leaders from across the country, spotlighting individuals who have made impactful contributions to society.