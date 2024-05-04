The Department of Social Welfare, Government of Manipur, successfully rescued a young girl who had lost contact with her family, amidst allegations of harassment and captivity. The rescue mission, spanning multiple states, culminated in the safe return of the girl to her parents' care.

The ordeal began when the Department received a distress call from the Manipur Students Association Delhi (MSAD), reporting the alleged captivity and harassment of a girl from Salungpham, Thoubal District, reportedly in Hyderabad. Acting on the call, a team led by K. Saroja Devi, Deputy Director, initiated a comprehensive investigation.

Following diligent inquiries and coordination with various stakeholders, it was revealed that the victim and the alleged perpetrator had moved to Belgaum, Karnataka, contrary to initial assumptions. Undeterred, the Department dispatched a team to Karnataka, bolstered by the cooperation of the Karnataka State authorities.

The collaborative efforts bore fruit when Karnataka Police located the girl based on information shared by the Manipur Government. With the assistance of local authorities in Belgaum, the girl was safely recovered and reunited with her family under the watchful eye of officials from the Social Welfare Department.