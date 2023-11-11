Recognizing media's dedication during the current crisis, Heikham Dingo, the Social Welfare Minister on November 11 expressed gratitude towards journalists for their tireless efforts in keeping the public informed. The minister made these remarks at a one-day sensitization program organized by the Social Welfare Department, coinciding with the golden jubilee celebration of the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union at the Manipur Press Club.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Minister Dingo stated the pivotal role of the media as a social engineering tool and a vital bridge between the government and the public. He acknowledged the media's commendable contributions in disseminating crucial information about the ongoing conflict, its societal impacts, and efforts towards peace restoration.

During his address, Minister Dingo underlined the significance of exclusive media coverage for the various welfare schemes implemented by the Social Welfare Department. He noted that the department's schemes, policies, and programs cater to diverse age groups and genders, ensuring comprehensive support for the community. The minister urged the media to play an active role in reporting on these initiatives, enabling maximum outreach to beneficiaries.

The sensitization program witnessed the presence of key figures, including Ngangom Uttam Singh, Director of Social Welfare, and Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President of the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union, who attended as the guest of honor and president, respectively. The event served as a platform to strengthen the collaboration between the Social Welfare Department and the media in fostering development and welfare within the society.