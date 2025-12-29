Manipur solar entrepreneur’s grassroots work finds mention in Mann Ki Baat

Solar entrepreneur Moirangthem Seth from Manipur has drawn national attention after his efforts to bring off-grid electricity to remote communities were highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 129th edition of Mann Ki Baat.

Seth’s work focuses on addressing chronic power shortages in far-flung parts of Manipur, where access to reliable grid electricity remains uneven despite recent improvements. Having grown up in a region marked by frequent outages, he turned to solar energy as a practical alternative for villages that continue to remain outside dependable power networks.

Over the years, his initiative has enabled solar power access for hundreds of households across interior areas of the state. The intervention has also extended beyond homes, with several health centres adopting solar-based systems, helping ensure uninterrupted basic services in places where electricity supply is fragile or absent.

In the national broadcast, the Prime Minister cited Seth’s initiative as an example of locally driven innovation, underlining how renewable energy solutions can address long-standing infrastructural gaps while supporting healthcare and livelihoods at the grassroots level.

The episode also featured two other entrepreneurs from Manipur. K Chokhone Krechina of Senapati district was recognised for her work in strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting women-led initiatives, highlighting the role of grassroots entrepreneurship in generating employment and advancing sustainable development in rural and agrarian regions.

Another standout was Margaret Ramtharsiem from Churachandpur district. She began her journey as a handicraft artist but soon envisioned a larger platform for Manipur’s traditional products, including handicrafts and bamboo- and wood-based items. Driven by this vision, Ramtharsiem emerged as a catalyst for change in her community. Her handicraft unit now employs over 50 local artisans and has established markets for its products across several states, including Delhi.

Together, the mentions highlighted Manipur’s emerging profile in community-led innovation, with local entrepreneurs using context-specific solutions to tackle development challenges from the ground up.