In a recent media briefing at the Chief Minister's Secretariat in Manipur, it was revealed that militants under Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement were using sophisticated weapons illegally brought into the state from Myanmar.

The Joint Monitoring Committee, in collaboration with the Army and Manipur Police, had inspected the SoO camps and found that the weapons were intact. However, it was confirmed that the militants were using illegally imported weapons to carry out their activities.

Earlier, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had assured the people of Manipur that there was no situation that would affect the integrity of the state. The Chief Minister, along with his cabinet ministers and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba, had met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the current situation in the state.

During the meeting, Amit Shah had expressed his condolences for the loss of lives and destruction of property in Manipur and had assured that restoring peace and normalcy was his top priority. He also affirmed that the unity and integrity of the state would not be affected at any cost.

The Chief Minister informed that a Joint Monitoring Committee was taking steps to ensure that militants under the SoO agreement returned to their designated camps. They were also checking whether other groups possessing weapons, besides those under the SoO, were involved in causing violence.

The situation in Manipur remains sensitive, and efforts are being made to restore normalcy to the state. The government has urged the people not to hold rallies or conduct dharnas, and no force will be used to dismantle blockades erected by some organizations on state highways.