Manipur police via a press note on September 19 briefed about the arms and ammunition recovered from 5 armed miscreants who were apprehended following search operation by Manipur police on September 16.



The Manipur police have been conducting further extensive and combing operations both in the Valley & Hill Districts to apprehend the armed miscreants who are actively involved in the present crisis between the communities.



The state police of Manipur recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition on September 11 at Kholmum area of Churachandpur district which includes, M4 Assault Rifle 01 No. with mag and 03 Rds (9mm Pistol (Make Pietro Beretta) 02 Nos, with mag and 07 Ros, 9mm Pistol (Country made) 02 Nos with mag, 9mm Carbine Machine gun (Country made).01 No with mag, Single Barrel Rifle 02 Nos, Country made improvised Mortar (Pump) 02 Nos, Cartridge 38mm Rubber Bullet 08 Nos, Walkie Talkie Kenwood 01 No (a) Chinese Walkie Talkie Baofeng 01.



“These recoveries bears testimony to the genuine efforts made by the security forces. Similarly, regular checking of the Soo camps located in the hill districts are also conducted to ensure the presence of the cadres in the camp. On 18/09/2023 & 19/09/2023, 4 Soo camps in CCPur and 1 SoO camp in Kangpokpi were jointly inspected by combined security forces comprising of CAPF, local Police & Assam Rifles”, said the press note by Manipur Police.



Details of crimes committed by the armed miscreants in the past 1(One) month:

A Imphal East District - 9

B Imphal West District -5

C Thoubal District -3

D Kakching District -1

E Bishnupur -7