In a series of extensive search operations aimed at ensuring security and maintaining law and order, security forces have successfully recovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives from various vulnerable areas in the hill and valley districts of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur. These operations were conducted in fringe locations known to be susceptible to insurgent activity.

Security forces carried out search and area domination operations at Loiching Ridge, Loibol Khullen, and Tingkai Khullen in Kangpokpi District. From these locations, an array of firearms and explosives were recovered, including:

- A 7.62mm Sniper Rifle, a .22 Rifle, an SBBL gun, and two 9mm pistols.

- Mortar-related weaponry, such as an improvised long-range mortar (Pompi), a short-range mortar with a stand, and long-range rocket bombs with fins.

- Grenades, including MK-III A2, HE-36 hand grenades, and a WP grenade.

- A wireless set (Baofeng) and other military equipment, such as stun shells, mortar bombs, and 14 live ammunition rounds.

Additional searches in Loibol Khullen and Tingkai Khullen yielded a 5.56mm MA-1 Assault Rifle, a .22 rifle, and three live ammunition rounds, as well as two HE-36 hand grenades.

Search operations extended to Old Golmuol and Thangjing Ridge in Churachandpur District, resulting in further weapons recovery:

- An INSAS rifle, three country-made single-barrel guns, 93 live ammunition rounds, and six pumpi cannons (improvised pipe mortars).

- Large and small caliber country-made mortars, gunpowder, potash, sodium, and a modified AK-47.

- Several homemade grenades and 2.5 kg of an unknown explosive substance were also seized during the operations.

The discoveries are seen as a major success in dismantling potential threats from armed groups operating in these regions. Security forces continue to intensify their efforts to prevent the illegal circulation of firearms and to ensure the safety of civilians in these conflict-prone areas.