In a series of intensified search operations, security forces, including the Manipur Police, Army, ITBP, and AR, have conducted extensive area domination exercises across the fringe and vulnerable regions of the hill and valley districts in Manipur. These operations led to significant recoveries of arms, ammunition, and explosives in multiple districts, further showcasing the continued efforts to neutralize potential threats in the region.

Joint forces of the Manipur Police and Army uncovered a substantial cache of arms, including two 9 mm SMG Carbines with magazines, a 12-Bore Single Barrel Gun, a 9 mm pistol, and a .32 pistol. Additionally, five HE-36 hand grenades, four arming rings, two tube launchers, live ammunition rounds, a detonator, and various protective gear such as a BP iron plate and a BP jacket were recovered. The seizure also included a tear smoke grenade, stun shells, and a Baofeng walkie-talkie radio set.

Meanwhile, in Churachandpur District, further recoveries were made in Moavom and Moljol villages. From Moavom, security personnel seized two country-made rockets measuring approximately 5.5 feet and 3 feet, a large and medium-sized country-made mortar, four country-made mortar bombs, pistols with magazines, live ammunition rounds, and a single barrel rifle. Explosive-grade materials weighing 6.3 kg, along with 17 meters of Cortex and 9 meters of fuse, were also part of the seizure.

In Moljol village, four improvised heavy mortars (Pumpi), three 12-bore RDS, and three improvised mortar bombs were recovered by the combined team of Manipur Police, ITBP, and AR, reinforcing the heightened level of vigilance across the region.

In another significant breakthrough, the Manipur Police, operating in the Khongnangpokpi hill range of Imphal West District, seized two MP5-A3 machine pistols with magazines, an INSAS Excalibur rifle, and 37 rounds of live ammunition.

The comprehensive seizures highlight the ongoing threats in the region and underscore the critical importance of sustained security operations in curbing insurgency-related activities.

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