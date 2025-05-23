Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh joined celebrations at the 5th State Level Shirui Lily Festival on Friday, calling it a crucial event for promoting peace, cultural identity, and eco-tourism in the state.

Speaking at Shirui village in Ukhrul district, Singh highlighted the festival’s role in uniting communities and showcasing Manipur’s natural heritage.

His visit marked a show of official support on the third day of the festival, which has seen a large public turnout and participation from various tribal communities. The event, which resumed this year after a two-year gap, honours the Shirui Lily ( Lilium mackliniae )—a rare flower that blooms only in the microclimate of the Shirui Hills.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who inaugurated the festival earlier in the week, described the Shirui Lily as “a living symbol of Manipur’s ecological wealth.” He also emphasised the importance of developing the region into a major eco-tourism destination, stressing the need for improved infrastructure and a coordinated government approach.

The four-day festival marks the 75th anniversary of the Shirui Lily’s discovery and features cultural performances, local crafts, indigenous cuisine, and traditional music by the Tangkhul Naga community. It aims to promote sustainable tourism while fostering peace and harmony, especially amid recent challenges in the region.

As the festival continues, state leaders have used the platform to call for unity and renewed focus on preserving both the cultural and ecological identity of Manipur.