The Manipur Assembly Speaker’s Tribunal has reserved its judgment in the disqualification case involving six MLAs, including five from the National People’s Party (NPP) and one from Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), after a hearing held today, February 8. The case revolves around petitions filed by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) Vice President Hareshwar Goswami and others.



Ningombam Bupenda, the counsel for the petitioners, informed reporters that the tribunal has directed all parties involved to submit additional supporting documents, evidence, and written submissions by 1 PM tomorrow, February 9 after which the judgment will be delivered.



The hearing, which began at 11:30 AM at the Manipur Assembly Speaker’s Tribunal on February 8, focused on the disqualification petitions against four NPP MLAs – Mayanglambam Rameshwar (Kakching AC), Thongam Shanti (Moirang AC), Janghemlung Panmei (Tamenglong AC), and Irengbam Nalini (Oinam AC). Additionally, petitions were filed against Md. Abdul Nasir (Lilong AC, JD(U)) and Khuraijam Loken (Wangoi AC, NPP).



A similar disqualification petition against five JD(U) MLAs – Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh AC), Md Achab Uddin (Jiribam AC), Thangjam Arunkumar (Wangkhei AC), LM Khaute (Churachandpur AC), and Kh Joykisan (Thangmeiband AC) – is also under the tribunal's review, with the judgment for that case also reserved.



The outcome of these cases remains pending as all parties await further submissions.