A sessions court in Manipur's Churachandpur district has been officially designated as a special court for handling cases related to the ethnic violence that erupted in the state two years ago. The move comes as the National Investigation Agency (NIA) takes charge of several high-profile cases linked to the unrest.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification on Thursday confirming that the Court of District and Sessions Judge, Churachandpur, will now serve as the Special Court under Section 11 of the NIA Act, 2008. The decision was made in consultation with the Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

“The Central Government, in consultation with the Hon’ble Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, hereby designates the Court of District and Sessions Judge, Churachandpur District, Manipur as the Special Court... for the trial of the Scheduled Offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency,” the MHA stated.

The special court’s jurisdiction will extend across the entire state of Manipur.

The NIA is currently investigating three major cases arising from the ethnic violence that broke out on May 3, 2023. Among them is the abduction and murder of six women and children in Jiribam, a case that triggered widespread outrage. The agency officially registered these cases in November 2024, following a decision by the MHA to hand over investigations due to the gravity of the crimes and the deteriorating law and order situation.

Ethnic tensions flared after protests by Kuki-Zo tribal groups against a Manipur High Court recommendation to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. What followed was months of violent clashes between the valley-based Meiteis and the hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo communities.

The violence has claimed at least 260 lives and displaced thousands of residents. Manipur has remained volatile, with deep divisions and intermittent unrest despite attempts at reconciliation.

President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The state assembly, with a tenure until 2027, was placed under suspended animation.

Since then, Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has overseen administrative efforts to stabilise the situation. Central authorities also attempted to reopen critical roadways and restore public order, but progress has been limited due to ongoing tensions.

The designation of the special NIA court marks a significant step in the legal response to the prolonged crisis, aiming to ensure that those responsible for the violence are held accountable.