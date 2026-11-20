Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 20 visited Shija Hospital in Lamphelpat and Babina Hospital in Sajiwa to take stock of the health condition of patients undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming spurious liquor in Chakpikarong area of Chandel district.

According to information shared by the Chief Minister on social media, more than 140 patients were admitted to Shija Hospital and over 41 to Babina Hospital. The death toll has risen to 11 over the past 48 hours.

The patients are undergoing medical evaluation and treatment under close supervision of doctors. The Chief Minister said he had directed the authorities at both hospitals to ensure the best possible medical care and all necessary support to those undergoing treatment.

A medical team led by a specialist in general medicine, along with essential medicines, has also been dispatched to Chandel district to strengthen the treatment facilities and on-ground response.

Khemchand Singh wished the patients a speedy and full recovery and expressed condolences to the families of those who died. He assured that the government would conduct an inquiry into the incident and that those responsible would be punished.