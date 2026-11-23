Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on November 23 met representatives of various Anal tribal civil society organisations (CSOs) to discuss the suspected spurious liquor tragedy in Chandel district, which has claimed 17 lives, including 16 in Chandel and one in Kakching district.

During the meeting, the representatives submitted a memorandum seeking urgent government intervention, including compensation for bereaved families, comprehensive medical assistance for affected persons, improved healthcare infrastructure in Chandel district and rehabilitation support for affected families.

The memorandum also demanded the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by an officer of Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank to ensure a thorough investigation and bring those responsible to justice.

Responding to the demands, Chief Minister Khemchand Singh informed the delegation that the state government had constituted a High-Level Enquiry Committee headed by Principal Secretary R.K. Dinesh Singh, IAS, to investigate the tragedy.

He assured the representatives that the government would examine the demands raised in the memorandum and extend possible assistance to the victims and their families.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern over the loss of lives and conveyed his assurance that the government would look into the issues raised by the Anal tribal organisations.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, MLA Thokchom Radheshyam Singh and MLA S.S. Olish were among those present at the meeting.

Representatives attending the meeting included P.S. Monihring, president of Anal Naga Tangpi (ANTA); S.R. Khingam, president of Anal Sinnu Ruwl (ASR); Lawrence Wngt., president of Anal Lelruwl Tangpi (ALT); and H.B. Heberson, vice-president of the Allon Chiefs' Association (ALCA), among others.