Manipur SSC promises corruption free, merit based recruitment for subordinate posts

The newly constituted Manipur Staff Selection Commission (MSSC) on Thursday, January 15 reaffirmed its commitment to a corruption-free, merit-based selection process for subordinate posts in the state.



Addressing a media briefing at the Commission’s temporary office in the Deputy Commissioner Complex, Imphal West, MSSC Chairman T. Ranjit Singh, a retired IAS officer, said the Commission is working to build a secure and efficient recruitment framework despite operating with limited manpower in its formative phase.



Singh, the first Chairman of the MSSC, said he assumed charge on September 2, 2024, following his appointment under the Manipur Staff Selection Commission Act, 2022. He clarified that the MSSC will conduct recruitment examinations for Group C and Group D posts, while gazetted posts will continue to be handled by the Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC).



Highlighting a key reform, Singh announced that the state government has approved the introduction of Computer-Based Testing (CBT) for recruitment examinations—marking the first such initiative in Manipur. The move, he said, is aimed at eliminating human interference, curbing manipulation and ensuring a fair and smooth examination process.



The Chairman informed that the Commission has issued its first recruitment notification for around 10 regular posts of Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). He noted that while government appointments are usually made on a contractual basis initially, special approval was obtained from the Governor-in-Council to make these appointments on a regular basis, as the state is currently under President’s Rule.



Online applications for the posts have opened from 10 a.m. through the Commission’s fully functional official website. However, Singh clarified that sponsorship from the concerned Employment Exchange Office remains mandatory for eligible candidates.



Appealing to candidates and their families, Singh urged them not to fall prey to rumours or middlemen, asserting that there would be “zero tolerance” for corruption. He assured that selections would be made strictly on merit and that sincere preparation and adherence to guidelines would ensure a fair chance.



Expressing confidence in the institution’s long-term impact, the Chairman said the MSSC would bring a transformative change in the recruitment of Group C and Group D staff and significantly strengthen good governance in Manipur in the years ahead.