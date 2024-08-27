The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Manipur's Thoubal district, Rakesh Balwal, on August 27 called on Manipur Governor C H Vijayashankar, at Raj Bhavan in Imphal and apprised him about the security situation in the district.

He informed the Governor about various security measures taken up to ensure safety of the people and in order to prevent any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Mayonpam Gachui, President of Kisan Morcha, Ukhrul district, along with two others also called on the Manipur Governor today and apprised him about the grievances faced by the people of Ukhrul district regarding connectivity, infrastructure, education, and healthcare sectors.

They informed the Governor that the deplorable conditions of Imphal-Ukhrul road mainly affected the social-economic conditions of the people in the district. In view of such situation, they requested the Governor to visit the district and take a look of the situation directly.

In response, the Governor assured that he will visit the district in mid-September and assess the situation at the earliest.

Officials of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association (AMBA) also called on Manipur Governor and invited him to be the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of 2nd Governors Cub Boxing Championship on September 29.

The Governor handed over a cheque of Rs 1,00,000 (one lakh) to the officials of the association and assured to extend all possible support from the Raj Bhavan for the development of sports in the state.

The Governor also wished N. Robash Meitei and L. Bidya Devi who are among the Indian Boxing Contingents participating at the ASBC Asian School Boys and Girls Boxing Championship to be held at AI Ain City Abu Dhabi from August 27 to September 10.