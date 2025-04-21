The newly-established Manipur Staff Selection Commission (MSSC), on the occasion of the 17th National Civil Services Day, officially launched its website — manipurssc.mn.gov.in , http://manipurssc.mn.gov.in.

The launch event was held at the office chamber of the Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur.

The website was formally inaugurated by Prashant Kumar Singh, IAS, Chief Secretary, in the presence of Chairperson of MSSC Chairperson T. Ranjit Singh (IAS, retd.), MSSC Secretary Dr. Rangitabali Waikhom, and other senior officials from the Commission and the State Secretariat. The Managing Director of M/S Cube Ten, the agency that developed the website, was also present.

In his address, Prashant Kumar Singh highlighted the significance of establishing the Commission, stating that it is aimed at streamlining the recruitment process for subordinate services and posts across various government departments, organizations, autonomous bodies, and semi-government entities.

He emphasised that the website will play a key role in ensuring uniformity, transparency, and accessibility in all recruitment and examination-related matters.

T. Ranjit Singh, Chairperson of MSSC, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to the public, stressing that transparency, fairness, and efficiency would guide all its operations.

He further added that MSSC is already integrated with the e-office filing system, offering an effective, efficient, and transparent digital workplace. The Commission aims to live up to its core guiding values — "Perseverance, Honesty, and Dignity" — as reflected in its logo, and to become a trusted institution for the educated and unemployed youth of Manipur.

The website will serve as a centralized hub for all information related to examinations, recruitment notices, and updates, significantly improving ease of access for aspiring candidates.

The staff selection commission was established in Manipur to streamline the recruitment process for various government jobs.