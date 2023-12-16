In a historic move, the Manipur Government has given the nod for the establishment of the Manipur State Beverages Corporation Limited (MSBCL), marking the end of over three decades of prohibition in the state. The decision, made during a December 15 cabinet meeting, will usher in a new era of regulated alcohol production, sale, and consumption.

Under the leadership of the finance minister, the MSBCL will operate with a board of directors comprising key secretaries from various sectors. This diverse oversight aims to ensure a comprehensive approach to alcohol regulation, considering public health and socio-economic welfare.

Initially focusing on retail beverage sales, the corporation will eventually expand its scope to monitor the entire production and distribution chain. This includes overseeing the manufacture, possession, purchase, sale, consumption, import-export, and transportation of beverages. The MSBCL will also standardize and license the production and sale of local liquor, prioritizing quality control and legal compliance.

To regulate alcohol consumption responsibly, the Cabinet has set the minimum age for production, management of shops, sale, and consumption at 25 years, a significant increase from the previous minimum age of 18 years. Strict guidelines prohibit alcohol sale and consumption within a 100-meter radius of educational institutions, hospitals, and places of worship. Additionally, sales are barred within 500 meters of National Highways, except in areas under Municipal governance.

The decision to lift the prohibition was announced through a Gazette notification on December 6, lifting the ban from Greater Imphal, District Headquarters, tourist destinations, and registered hotels with a minimum of 20 rooms. This follows Manipur’s designation as a ‘dry state’ in 1991, with exemptions for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities for traditional liquor brewing.

Aligned with the government’s rationale, the move aims to address health concerns arising from unregulated liquor while projecting an expected annual revenue of over Rs 600 crore through regulated sales. However, concerns have been raised by groups like the Coalition Against Drugs and Alcohol, citing potential adverse health effects and exclusive benefits for certain stakeholders.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh previously announced the formation of an expert committee to thoroughly examine and report on the matter, underscoring the government’s commitment to informed decision-making.

The recent cabinet meeting also saw a review and revision of excise duty and VAT, signaling a comprehensive re-evaluation of taxation policies to align with the new regulatory framework. A substantial portion of the revenue collected from beverage sales and VAT will be allocated towards public health and welfare measures, highlighting a concerted effort towards societal well-being.