The Manipur unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has suspended its former MLA L Radhakishore from the primary membership of the party.

Radhakishore has been suspended for a period of 6 years for violating party rules as per the party’s suspension order.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon my by the party constitution for violation of the party’s rules and regulations under Article XXV. Breach of discipline Clause (c) and (f), I do hereby suspend L Radhakishore Singh, Ex-MLA of Oinam Mandal from the primary membership of the party for 6 years with immediate effect,” the suspension order issued by Manipur BJP A Sharda Devi stated.

Suspension order of Manipur's former BJP MLA

The BJP's decision to suspend L Radhakishore is being viewed by the party as a reprisal because the former lawmaker had petitioned the Manipur high court to overturn a government decision.

Usham Deben's appointment as head of the Manipur Pollution Control Board had been ordered by the Manipur government, but Radhakishore had contested it in the Manipur high court (MPCB).

Notably, the Manipur high court halted Usham Deben's appointment after the appeal was submitted and set November 16 as the date for the next hearing.

Before Usham Deben was chosen for the position, Radhakishore presided over the MPCB.