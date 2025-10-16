Manipur State Commission for Women condemns murder of 67-year-old

The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) has strongly condemned the death of Angom Ningol Asem Ongbi Rita, aged about 67, who was found dead on the second floor of her house on October 13, 2025.

Describing the crime as heinous, the Commission stated that the incident had sent shockwaves throughout the community, creating fear and trauma.

MSCW called on law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice and urged swift and decisive action to deter such acts in the future.

Chairperson Th. Tiningpham Monsang appealed to the women of the state to remain vigilant against crimes targeting women and to support initiatives promoting awareness, prevention, and intervention.

The Commission emphasised that violence of this nature is barbaric and has no place in society, calling on all citizens to join in condemning the atrocity.