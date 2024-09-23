Robert Naorem, State Director for Miss Universe Manipur, has withdrawn the Best National Costume Award (People's Choice) given by Miss Universe India on September 23. The decision comes in the wake of controversy surrounding the selection of top contestants in the pageant.

Naorem expressed his disappointment on Instagram, saying that the selection of the top 20 list was unfair and that the whole of Manipur was unhappy, believing she deserved a spot in the top 20.

The award was originally given to Danube Kangjam from Manipur for her striking Manipuri Potloi costume at the Miss Universe India 2024 event held in Jaipur on September 22. Despite winning public acclaim for her national costume, Kangjam failed to secure a spot in the pageant's top 20.

In contrast, representatives from other northeastern states - Assam, Mizoram, and Nagaland - advanced to the top 20. Ruopfuzhano Whiso from Nagaland finished as the fourth runner-up in the competition.